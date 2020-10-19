Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of M/I Homes worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHO opened at $47.71 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

