Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD opened at $45.70 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.589 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.