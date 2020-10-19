Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average of $174.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.