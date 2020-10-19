Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 lowered D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $77.70 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

