Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arcosa worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,965,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,537,000 after buying an additional 17,537,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after buying an additional 602,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Arcosa by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcosa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,566,000 after buying an additional 54,903 shares in the last quarter.

ACA opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $49.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

