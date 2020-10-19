Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. BofA Securities upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

