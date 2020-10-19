Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Northwest Natural worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 146.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after buying an additional 1,496,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $460,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 183,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 993.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

NWN stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.