Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $27.89 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

