Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $31,092,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,905,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $20,414,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,071,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after buying an additional 161,630 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $112.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $121.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 668,144 shares of company stock valued at $59,548,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

