Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in MetLife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in MetLife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

