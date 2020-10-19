Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,962 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,905 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,974 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $44,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,159 shares of company stock valued at $29,262,972. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $61.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.32.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

