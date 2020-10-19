Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of UFP Industries worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 1,577.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,753,832.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,101.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. Insiders sold a total of 74,094 shares of company stock worth $4,327,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

