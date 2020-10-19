Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.39. 192,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

