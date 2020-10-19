Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.