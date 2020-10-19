Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Capital International Investors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 916,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,692,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.