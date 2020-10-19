Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,032 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $32,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 89.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

