Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of JinkoSolar worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $294,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $68.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.29.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

