Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIFS. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 144,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $205.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.43. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $216.82. The company has a market capitalization of $439.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

