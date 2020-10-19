Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.59 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of -257.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

