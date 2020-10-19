Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $64,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $109,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.