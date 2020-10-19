Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

