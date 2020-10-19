Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.25. Hertz Global shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 5,716,662 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $390.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.94 million. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 82.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

