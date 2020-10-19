Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.05. Highway shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 70 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIHO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $579,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Highway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

