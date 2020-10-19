Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 745.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

