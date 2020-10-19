Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HEP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued an average rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 55.2% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 272,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,819 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

