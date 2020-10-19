Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FIX assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. Analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

