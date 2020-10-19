Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000.

Shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $24.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%.

