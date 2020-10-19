Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

