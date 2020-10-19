Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Cap Achieves $3.51 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $3.51 million and $230,183.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Bancor Network and Bgogo. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.04916010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, HADAX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

