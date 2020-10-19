IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,664 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $236.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.83. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.65.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

