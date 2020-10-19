IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 2,421 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 284,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 177,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. 140166 downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.