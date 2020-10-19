IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 4,134 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.