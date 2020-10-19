IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,324 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after buying an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 218.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 361,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

