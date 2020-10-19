IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 39.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after buying an additional 347,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after buying an additional 343,084 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

HSY stock opened at $149.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

