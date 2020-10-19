IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

TFC opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

