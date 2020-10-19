IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,441 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.