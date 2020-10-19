IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,865 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in VF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in VF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in VF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.