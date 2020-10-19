IBM Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,665 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exelon by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.