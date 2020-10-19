IBM Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.76.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

