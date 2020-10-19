IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.51.

SPLK opened at $207.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.00. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at $27,008,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,656 shares of company stock valued at $18,856,518 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

