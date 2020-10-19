IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.29 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of GM opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

