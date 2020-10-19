IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. KeyCorp began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

