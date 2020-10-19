IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.65 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 55.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 37.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $262.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $262.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

