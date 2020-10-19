IBM Retirement Fund Has $735,000 Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $34.69 on Monday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.