IBM Retirement Fund Has $801,000 Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum China were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. CLSA began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.