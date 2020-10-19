IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,310 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,017.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 59,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 53,933 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $37.43 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

