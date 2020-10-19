IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 773,547 shares of company stock valued at $89,257,157. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $119.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $121.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

