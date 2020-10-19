IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

