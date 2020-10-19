IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

