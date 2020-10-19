IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 16,104 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

NYSE ABBV opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

